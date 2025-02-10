Nippon Steel has "bold proposal" to take US Steel after Trump's comments

Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Steel will make a "bold proposal" in its effort to invest in US Steel, Japan's top government spokesperson said Monday, after President Donald Trump hinted that he would consider letting take a minority stake in the American firm.

Former president Joe Biden blocked the $14.9 billion deal shortly before he left office last month, citing national security grounds, sparking a joint lawsuit from the firms – and condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump, who met Ishiba Friday at the White House, said the companies will "be looking at an investment rather than a purchase".

On Sunday, the president, who heavily criticized the takeover offer during his 2024 presidential election campaign, said he would allow "investments" in the company.

"Nobody can have a majority stake [in] US Steel. They can for other companies, but not for US Steel," Trump told reporters. "But they are allowed to invest in it, and that's different."

He said his team would see Nippon Steel executives "to mediate and arbitrate."