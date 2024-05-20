Rep. Elise Stefanik goes off when pressed on Trump loyalty: "This is a disgrace!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently did a heated interview, where she was pressed about critical remarks she has made in the past about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Stefanik sat down for an interview with Fox News host Shannon Bream, who pressed the New York representative about her seeming transformation from a moderate Republican to a full-blown MAGA loyalist.
Bream pointed to a 2022 article from The New York Times that cites moments she has made disparaging comments about Trump in the past, including a radio interview in 2015 where she described him as "insulting to women."
Stefanik was offended by Beam questioning her MAGA credentials and began talking over the host as she attempted to spin the narrative in her favor.
"It's a disgrace that you would quote The New York Times with nameless, faceless, false sources," Stefanik explained. "They’re not quoting my friends. Those names are not included because they are false smears."
She went on to claim that her remarks were "leaked out by Democrats in 2016" and proudly touted herself as "one of his strongest allies today."
Elise Stefanik goes all in for Donald Trump and MAGA
In recent years, Stefanik has established herself as one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House, and she is currently on his shortlist for potential running mates.
As Trump prepares to face off with President Joe Biden in November, she and other VP candidates have ramped up efforts to play defense for him in interviews and on social media and to demonstrate just how deep their loyalty to him goes.
Most recently, Stefanik has been pushing Trump's election denialism and helping to sow doubt about the results of the upcoming election in case Trump doesn't win.
Beam ended their conversation by stating, "Folks can go read that article for themselves. There are plenty of names, people who went on the record, and we'll leave it there."
