Rep. Elise Stefanik goes off when pressed on Trump loyalty: "This is a disgrace!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently did a heated interview, where she was pressed about critical remarks she has made in the past about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump .

New York Representative Elise Stefanik (r.) got into a heated exchange when she was asked about past criticism she has shared about Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

On Sunday, Stefanik sat down for an interview with Fox News host Shannon Bream, who pressed the New York representative about her seeming transformation from a moderate Republican to a full-blown MAGA loyalist.

Bream pointed to a 2022 article from The New York Times that cites moments she has made disparaging comments about Trump in the past, including a radio interview in 2015 where she described him as "insulting to women."

Stefanik was offended by Beam questioning her MAGA credentials and began talking over the host as she attempted to spin the narrative in her favor.

"It's a disgrace that you would quote The New York Times with nameless, faceless, false sources," Stefanik explained. "They’re not quoting my friends. Those names are not included because they are false smears."

She went on to claim that her remarks were "leaked out by Democrats in 2016" and proudly touted herself as "one of his strongest allies today."