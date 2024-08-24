Foo Fighters vow to take action after Trump dedicates "My Hero" to RFK Jr. without permission

Seattle, Washington - Rock band the Foo Fighters claim they did not give Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump permission to use one of their songs at his recent campaign rally.

The Foo Fighters say they are taking legal action after Donald Trump (r.) used one of their popular songs at his recent campaign rally without their permission. © Collage: Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Trump held a rally in Arizona where he surprised the crowd by bringing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage as the Foo Fighter's 1997 track “My Hero” played in the background.

The moment was to celebrate the union of the two politicians after RFK dropped out of the presidential race and threw in his support behind Trump to spite Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

An X user tagged the band in a post to ask if they let the former president use their music, and they surprisingly responded.

"No," the band stated in a screenshot of their response, which has been viewed over 5.5 million times.