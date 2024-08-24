Foo Fighters vow to take action after Trump dedicates "My Hero" to RFK Jr. without permission
Seattle, Washington - Rock band the Foo Fighters claim they did not give Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump permission to use one of their songs at his recent campaign rally.
On Friday, Trump held a rally in Arizona where he surprised the crowd by bringing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage as the Foo Fighter's 1997 track “My Hero” played in the background.
The moment was to celebrate the union of the two politicians after RFK dropped out of the presidential race and threw in his support behind Trump to spite Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
An X user tagged the band in a post to ask if they let the former president use their music, and they surprisingly responded.
"No," the band stated in a screenshot of their response, which has been viewed over 5.5 million times.
This latest stunt is part of a pattern of behavior for Donald Trump
Since Trump began his historic career in politics in 2016, he has been sent cease and desist letters from a number of musicians over the years who have made similar claims about him using their work without permission.
Pop icon Beyoncé earlier this week sent a letter to the former president after he used her song "Freedom" at a campaign rally.
Rumors have been swirling on social media that Taylor Swift may seek legal action after Trump shared AI-generated images of her which he claimed were an endorsement.
Many of those artists would rather not be associated with Trump and his brand of politics, including Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, who has called him a "massive jerk" in the past.
The band made their stance even clearer when a spokesperson for the band told Billboard on Friday that "they would not have granted" permission if asked, assuring fans that "appropriate actions are being taken."
The spokesperson also vowed that any royalties received as a result of the Trump exposure will be donated to the Harris-Walz campaign.
Cover photo: Collage: Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP