Russian artist unveils secret portrait Putin gifted to Trump

Moscow, Russia - A Russian artist has revealed to the public the portrait he was assigned to paint of Donald Trump , which was then gifted to the US president by Russia's President Vladimir Putin .

A popular Russian artist recently revealed the portrait he made that President Vladimir Putin (l.) gifted to US President Donald Trump. © Collage: Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World

Nikas Safronov, one of the country's most famous artists who has a long history of painting world leaders, recently gave CNN an exclusive look at the painting, which features a recreation of the scene when Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

The president is seen holding his fist high as blood streams down his face, with an American flag behind him, and the New York City skyline, along with the Statue of Liberty, serving as a backdrop.

"It was important to me to show the blood, the scar, and his bravery during the attempt on his life," Sagronov said of his work. "He didn't break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves."

Safronov said he was "visited by some people" he didn't know "who said they [wanted] me to paint Trump as I see him," and claimed that he believed the portrait could "bring our countries closer," adding that he "decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for."

After the portrait was finished, Safronov said Putin called him personally and told him it was "an important step" in improving relations between the two countries.