Russian artist unveils secret portrait Putin gifted to Trump
Moscow, Russia - A Russian artist has revealed to the public the portrait he was assigned to paint of Donald Trump, which was then gifted to the US president by Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Nikas Safronov, one of the country's most famous artists who has a long history of painting world leaders, recently gave CNN an exclusive look at the painting, which features a recreation of the scene when Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.
The president is seen holding his fist high as blood streams down his face, with an American flag behind him, and the New York City skyline, along with the Statue of Liberty, serving as a backdrop.
"It was important to me to show the blood, the scar, and his bravery during the attempt on his life," Sagronov said of his work. "He didn't break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves."
Safronov said he was "visited by some people" he didn't know "who said they [wanted] me to paint Trump as I see him," and claimed that he believed the portrait could "bring our countries closer," adding that he "decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for."
After the portrait was finished, Safronov said Putin called him personally and told him it was "an important step" in improving relations between the two countries.
Trump was "clearly touched" by the portrait
Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he would be able to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine within hours of taking office.
But upon winning re-election, he has sought to advance his relationship with Putin, while regularly disparaging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, blaming him for the war even though Russia invaded his country.
Trump has even boxed Zelensky out of peace talks.
The existence of Safronov's portrait was originally revealed in March, when Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who delivered the gift from Putin to the president, told Tucker Carlson in an interview that Trump was "clearly touched" by the "beautiful portrait."
A recent report said Putin has expressed interest in soon halting the invasion, but a spokesperson for the Kremlin dismissed the claim, and urged others to "only listen to primary sources."
