Top politicians honor Dick Cheney at Washington funeral – with Trump not invited

Washington DC - Dick Cheney, celebrated as a master Republican strategist but defined by the darkest chapters of America's "War on Terror," was honored Thursday in a funeral attended by Washington's elite that pointedly left out President Donald Trump .

(From l. to r.) George and Laura Bush, Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mike Pence were all in attendance at Thursday's funeral procession. © REUTERS

Cheney's career reads like a catalogue of American statecraft, even as his long shadow over controversial foreign policy – as defense secretary during the Gulf War and the 46th vice president under George W. Bush – still divides the country.

Bush and fellow former President Joe Biden were among more than 1,000 guests at Washington National Cathedral. But Trump, who hasn't commented on Cheney's death, and Vice President JD Vance were not invited.

The Neo-Gothic Episcopal church, veiled in muted autumn gloom and fortified by tight security, set a tone of quiet gravity as a Who's Who of luminaries gathered beneath its vaulted stone arches.

"Colleagues from every chapter of his career will tell you that he lifted the standards of those around him, just by being who he was: so focused and so capable," Bush told the congregation.

"In our years in office together – on the quiet days and on the hardest ones – he was everything a president should expect in his second-in-command."

Every living former vice president – Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle – was in attendance, along with generals, foreign dignitaries, and Supreme Court justices.

Cheney's daughter Liz – famously ousted from the congressional Republican Party over her opposition to Trump – spoke movingly about connecting with her father in his final years, watching sports and old movies, and hitting the road together.

"We drove for hours. We talked about life and family history and America," she said.