Treasury Secretary reveals Trump's "backdoor" plan to privatize Social Security

Washington DC - Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent recently explained how President Donald Trump 's plan to provide Americans with privatized financial accounts will transform Social Security.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) recently suggested President Donald Trump's planned "baby accounts" would be a "backdoor" to privatizing Social Security. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, Bessent shared an X post praising "Trump Baby Accounts" as "an additive benefit for future generations, which will supplement the sanctity of Social Security's guaranteed payments."

Bessent went on to argue that it is the reason Trump's recently signed "One Big, Beautiful Bill" "gave tax cuts to those receiving these Social Security benefits, as the administration is "working tirelessly to spread prosperity to all Americans."

According to Politico, the baby accounts – also known as Trump or MAGA accounts – allow parents to contribute up to $5,000 each year on behalf of their children, which is invested in portfolios tied to US stock indexes.

Much like retirement accounts, the funds can be withdrawn penalty-free for particular situations, such as paying for college expenses, first-time homeownership, or after the recipient reaches the age of 59.

The Trump administration will then provide a universal contribution of $1,000 to every baby born between 2025 and 2028.

Bessent also spoke at a Breitbart event in Washington earlier that day, where he further explained the accounts would make "everyone a shareholder," especially young people who are "disillusioned with the system."

"In a way, it is a backdoor for privatizing Social Security," Bessent said. "If, all of a sudden, these accounts grow, and you have in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for your retirement, that's a game-changer, too."