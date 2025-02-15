Trump addresses "President Musk" allegations in bizarre joint interview

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has responded to accusations in the press that Elon Musk is the real leader of his new administration in a bizarre joint interview with the tech billionaire.

Donald Trump (r.) has responded to claims that Elon Musk is the real president in a new joint interview with the tech billionaire. © AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In a preview clip of the joint interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity due to be broadcast Tuesday night, Trump and Musk discuss the media's response to the latter's role in the new administration.

According to Trump, the media are trying to drive the two of them apart and position them against one another with claims that Musk is pulling the strings at the White House.

"Elon called me and said, 'You know, they're trying to drive us apart,'" Trump told Hannity in the interview. "I said, 'Absolutely.'"

"They said, 'We have breaking news: Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at eight o'clock.'"

As Trump talks, Musk laughs repeatedly and keeps saying "yeah" in response.