Trump administration appeals suspension of ban on trans troops

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is appealing a court ruling that suspended the implementation of his ban on transgender people serving in the US military, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.

Judge Ana C. Reyes issued a preliminary injunction the previous day and doordered that policy on trans troops should remain as it was prior to Trump's January 27 executive order, but delayed the implementation of her decision until Friday morning.

"We are appealing this decision, and we will win," Hegseth wrote on X, above an image of a headline reading: "Judge blocks Trump's transgender military ban."

In his executive order, Trump stated that "expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

The Pentagon followed that up with a memo issued in late February stating that it would remove transgender troops from the military unless they obtain a waiver on a case-by-case basis, as well as prevent others from joining.

If the ban goes into effect, it could affect thousands of currently serving troops.

The restrictions in the memo are aimed at those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria – of whom there were 4,240 serving in the military as of late last year, according to a senior defense official – as well as those who have a history of it.