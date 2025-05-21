Columbia University president shamed by students at graduation: "You arrested us!"

New York, New York - Columbia University students booed and yelled as acting president Claire Shipman delivered remarks during their graduation ceremony amid the institution's extreme crackdown on Palestine solidarity protests.

Columbia University acting president Claire Shipman (r.) was met with boos and jeers as she tried to deliver a speech during the 2025 graduation ceremony. © Collage: REUTERS & Drew ANGERER / AFP

Shipman struggled through her speech amid a chorus of resounding jeers and boos, which left her unable to finish sentences.



"I know that many of you feel some amount of frustration with me, and I know you feel it with the administration," the acting president acknowledged.

"And I know we have a strong, strong tradition of free speech at this university, and I am always open to feedback, which I am getting right now," she said to more boos.

"The work of your generation will be to shape these interesting times, to define the values..." Shipman said as she was cut off by cheers of "Free Mahmoud!" in reference to detained Palestine solidarity activist and recent Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.

More footage of the ceremony shows student's laughing at Shipman's words and breaking out in yells of "You arrested us!"