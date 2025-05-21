Columbia University president shamed by students at graduation: "You arrested us!"
New York, New York - Columbia University students booed and yelled as acting president Claire Shipman delivered remarks during their graduation ceremony amid the institution's extreme crackdown on Palestine solidarity protests.
Shipman struggled through her speech amid a chorus of resounding jeers and boos, which left her unable to finish sentences.
"I know that many of you feel some amount of frustration with me, and I know you feel it with the administration," the acting president acknowledged.
"And I know we have a strong, strong tradition of free speech at this university, and I am always open to feedback, which I am getting right now," she said to more boos.
"The work of your generation will be to shape these interesting times, to define the values..." Shipman said as she was cut off by cheers of "Free Mahmoud!" in reference to detained Palestine solidarity activist and recent Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.
More footage of the ceremony shows student's laughing at Shipman's words and breaking out in yells of "You arrested us!"
Columbia University cracks down on student activists
Columbia University has become synonymous with the violent repression of free speech when it comes to supporting Palestinian human rights.
The university made international headlines when it called in the NYPD to launch militarized raids on the campus' Gaza solidarity encampment last year. The fallout ultimately led to the resignation of then university president Minouche Shafik.
Under Shipman's leadership, the pattern of repression has continued, with dozens of students arrested earlier this month while occupying part of the university's main library building.
Mohsen Mahdawi, another Palestinian Columbia student who was detained and recently released on bail, received his diploma on Monday.
"This university has failed Mahmoud [Khalil], has failed me, failed to protect us just as regular, normal students," the 34-year-old said during a Monday protest.
Mahdawi's remarks came as Khalil remains locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center – over 1,400 miles away from his wife and his newborn son, whose birth he missed while in detention.
Dr. Noor Abdalla, Khalil's wife, on Sunday accepted an honorary diploma for her husband during the People's Graduation, an alternative ceremony held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City for students unable to participate in their universities' commencements.
