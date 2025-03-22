Trump administration strips over half a million people of legal immigration status

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants , giving them weeks to leave the country.

Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security revoked the legal immigration status of hundreds of thousands of people. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The order affects around 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who came to the United States under a scheme launched in October 2022 by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and expanded in January the following year.

They will lose their Temporary Protected Status 30 days after the Department of Homeland Security's order is published in the Federal Register, which is scheduled Tuesday.

That means immigrants sponsored by the program "must depart the United States" by April 24 unless they have secured another immigration status allowing them to remain in the country, the order says.

Welcome.US, which supports people seeking refuge in the United States, urged those affected by the move to "immediately" seek advice from an immigration lawyer.