Trump again challenges "criminal" Joe Biden to debate

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is ramping up attacks against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden , and is once again demanding they participate in a debate.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) recently accused his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, of being a criminal and demanded they debate immediately. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

In a series of videos shared to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump slammed Biden for "weaponizing" the government against him and for taking him to court "on bulls**t."

"At what point are the actions of a sitting president using lawfare and weaponization against his opponent for purposes of election interference considered illegal?" Trump said in one clip.

"I believe, as do various highly respected legal scholars, that Crooked Joe Biden has long since crossed over that very sacred threshold," he continued.

"He is a criminal. He is a horrible president."

In another video, Trump again called on Biden to debate him.

"It's time for Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, and I to debate. We have to talk about what he's doing and where we're going.

"We owe it to all Americans," he added. "Anytime, anywhere, any place."