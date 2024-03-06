Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to debate: "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged Joe Biden to an election debate after the two men emerged from primary voting as the all-but-certain Republican and Democratic candidates in November's US presidential vote.

Donald Trump (l.) has challenged Joe Biden to a debate after the two were all but confirmed as the candidates in the 2024 presidential race. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People," said Trump, who ducked out of every debate in the race for the Republican nomination.

"I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump (77) sewed up the Republican nomination during the 15-state Super Tuesday voting bonanza as he saw off sole remaining challenger, Nikki Haley, in every state except Vermont. Biden will almost certainly be his opponent.

Trump was repeatedly challenged by Haley and his other primary rivals to show up for the Republicans' televised debates, but he refused, reckoning that he had nothing to gain from sharing a spotlight with lower-polling rivals.

But he is polling within the margin of error against 81-year-old Biden and has reversed his position, saying he would even agree to debates hosted by the Democrats.