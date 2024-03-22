Trump allegedly tried to pressure Pence into overturning election with ominous warning
Washington DC - A White House valet testified that then-President Donald Trump issued a grave warning to his Vice President Mike Pence about certifying the election on the morning of January 6, 2021.
In a transcript obtained by The New York Times, the valet driver who drove Trump around that day testified to the now defunct House January 6 Committee that they overheard him make a phone call to Pence that morning.
"Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this," the valet claimed Trump said in the call.
The alleged witness, who is not identified in the heavily redacted transcript, went on to recount that when Trump was given a note card alerting him that a civilian had been shot outside the House chamber of the Capitol as the MAGA mob began to riot, he seemed completely unconcerned.
"I just remember seeing it in front of him," the valet recalled. "I don't remember how it got there or whatever. But there was no, like, reaction."
House Republicans seek to change the narrative about January 6
The testimony was shared with the Times by Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk, who is leading a GOP probe into the January 6 Committee's investigation. Loudermilk explained his intention is to "[put] things out there that will be favorable to our side."
The aspect of the valet's testimony that caught Loudermilk's attention was their claim that Trump "expressed an interest" in calling General Mark A. Milley and then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about sending the National Guard to disperse the mob.
Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson criticized Loudermilk for attempting to "rewrite the violent history" of the Capitol riots, arguing that the January 6 Committee's final report "remain undisputed."
Trump is currently facing federal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 elections, along with countless other legal battles which could threaten his re-election efforts. He and other far-right Republicans have continued to push the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, and regularly defend the rioters as "patriots" and "heroes".
Pence recently described Trump's framing as "unacceptable", and has refused to support him as the party's nominee for president.
The valet closed their testimony claiming that, at the end of the day, Trump "mentioned that Mike let him down. And that was it."
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP