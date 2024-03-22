Trump allegedly tried to pressure Pence into overturning election with ominous warning

Washington DC - A White House valet testified that then-President Donald Trump issued a grave warning to his Vice President Mike Pence about certifying the election on the morning of January 6, 2021 .

A White House employee claims Donald Trump called his vice president, Mike Pence (l.), on the morning of January 6 to warn him against certifying the election. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a transcript obtained by The New York Times, the valet driver who drove Trump around that day testified to the now defunct House January 6 Committee that they overheard him make a phone call to Pence that morning.

"Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this," the valet claimed Trump said in the call.

The alleged witness, who is not identified in the heavily redacted transcript, went on to recount that when Trump was given a note card alerting him that a civilian had been shot outside the House chamber of the Capitol as the MAGA mob began to riot, he seemed completely unconcerned.

"I just remember seeing it in front of him," the valet recalled. "I don't remember how it got there or whatever. But there was no, like, reaction."