Trump allies prepare for 2024 election by stacking states with election deniers

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his allies appear to be trying to pull their infamous "fake electors" scheme this election by stacking states with 2020 election deniers.

A recent report found that a third of Republican electors chosen to certify the election in seven states are Trump-supporting 2020 election deniers. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in 2020, Republicans enlisted a slate of "fake electors" in several battleground states who agreed to sign phony certificates falsely proclaiming Trump the winner of their state after he lost to Joe Biden.

This fake electors scheme is at the heart of allegations that Trump allies attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and it appears they may be preparing to try it again this year.

According to CNN, of the 82 electors chosen to submit certification in seven states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Mexico, and Michigan – 14 are fake electors from 2020. Another 16 of the electors are open election deniers.

Four of the seven states involved in the 2020 scheme will see the return of fake electors. Michigan is the most stacked, with six of its 15 electors being former fake electors – all of which are still facing charges for their actions – and six more are deniers.

