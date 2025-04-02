Trump and Musk suffer huge blow in crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Madison, Wisconsin - Donald Trump was dealt the first serious blow of his second term as Wisconsin voters rejected far-right billionaire Elon Musk's efforts to sway the state's supreme court race and elected the liberal candidate.

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won Wisconsin's supreme court election, despite the millions Elon Musk spent to sway the race. © Collage: Robin LEGRAND / AFP & REUTERS

Two months into his barnstorming return to the White House, Trump celebrated victory in a pair of House elections in Florida which remained in Republican hands.

But in the first real electoral test of his presidency, his all-out effort to lodge a new Republican on the Wisconsin Supreme Court fell flat, as liberal judge Susan Crawford came out ahead of Trump-backed Brad Schimel.

Trump appeared to ignore the results on social media, highlighting a separate Wisconsin ballot initiative requiring voters to present photo identification to cast a ballot.

"Voter I.D. just approved in Wisconsin election...this is a big win for Republicans, maybe the biggest win of the night," he posted on TruthSocial late Tuesday.

Elon Musk, who has spearheaded Trump's attempts to gut much of the US government, went to Wisconsin to drum up support for Schimel and even handed out money to anyone who signed a petition against so-called "activist judges."

He too refrained from commenting on Schimel's loss despite spending millions on the campaign, instead taking to X to post "Yeah!" on news of Wisconsin passing the voter ID initiative.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters on X they had "the power to REJECT Musk and the oligarchy buying our elections."