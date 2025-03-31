Musk splashes cash at Green Bay event in effort to push Wisconsin Supreme Court to the right

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Elon Musk took the stage at an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday in a bid to swing the local supreme court to the right, with the help of two $1 million checks for voters.

Elon Musk on Sunday campaigned for the conservative candidate running in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. © REUTERS

Musk argued that only a supreme court leaning to the right could protect pro-Trump districts from gerrymandering and voter fraud.

"What's happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the US House of Representatives," Musk said, arguing that the federal congress was so evenly balanced Wisconsin's seats could decide its majority.

Wearing a "Cheesehead" hat in tribute to Green Bay Packer, he insisted "whichever party controls the House ... to a significant degree, controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilization."

"So it's like, I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it's going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will."

The race pits conservative Brad Schimel against liberal Susan Crawford. The outgoing judge was backed by Democrats, so a Schimel win would tilt the court right, while Crawford would preserve its liberal leanings.

To back up this ambition, Musk has piled some of his own money into the Wisconsin Supreme Court vote. Aside from campaign donations to the conservative, Musk handed two prize checks of $1 million each, despite threats of legal action by the state's attorney general.

This mirrored his scheme during the presidential race to hand out $1 million a day to a voter who registered in a swing state vital to Trump's victory.

Through his political organization, Musk has also offered $100 each to voters who sign his petition against "activist judges" in Wisconsin.