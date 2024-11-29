Florida Republican faces calls for criminal probe after threatening Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar

Washington DC - The nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization is calling for a criminal investigation into Florida State Senator Randy Fine over an apparent threat to Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Muslim rights advocates are calling for measures to ensure the safety of Representatives Ilhan Omar (l.) and Rashida Tlaib after an apparent online threat by a Republican state senator in Florida. © Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Thursday called for action over Fine's violent rhetoric targeting the two Muslim congresswomen, both of whom won another term in the US House this November.

"The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar might consider leaving before I get there," the state senator posted earlier this week on X, along with the hashtag "#BombsAway."

"Randy Fine is an unhinged anti-Muslim bigot whose apparent threat of violence against two congresswomen must be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities and condemned by both Democratic and Republican Party leadership," CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

"President-elect Donald Trump, in particular, should denounce Mr. Fine’s remarks and the Florida Republican Party should expel him," Mitchell continued.

"We also call on US Capitol Police to step up protection for Representatives Omar and Tlaib to ensure their safety as they come under increasing threats from anti-Muslim and pro-genocide bigots like Randy Fine."