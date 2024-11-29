Florida Republican faces calls for criminal probe after threatening Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
Washington DC - The nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization is calling for a criminal investigation into Florida State Senator Randy Fine over an apparent threat to Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Thursday called for action over Fine's violent rhetoric targeting the two Muslim congresswomen, both of whom won another term in the US House this November.
"The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar might consider leaving before I get there," the state senator posted earlier this week on X, along with the hashtag "#BombsAway."
"Randy Fine is an unhinged anti-Muslim bigot whose apparent threat of violence against two congresswomen must be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities and condemned by both Democratic and Republican Party leadership," CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.
"President-elect Donald Trump, in particular, should denounce Mr. Fine’s remarks and the Florida Republican Party should expel him," Mitchell continued.
"We also call on US Capitol Police to step up protection for Representatives Omar and Tlaib to ensure their safety as they come under increasing threats from anti-Muslim and pro-genocide bigots like Randy Fine."
Randy Fine's history of Islamophobic posts
Fine, who is Jewish and a major supporter of the Israeli regime, has a history of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian hate.
In September, CAIR called for Fine's censure over his racist posts appearing to celebrate Israel's murder of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed in the West Bank while peacefully demonstrating for an end to the illegal occupation.
The Florida Republican has been rabid in his support of Israel's US-backed genocide in Gaza, regularly employing hashtags such as "#MuslimProblem" and "#FireAway" on social media.
"There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood," he posted on October 10 of last year, echoing Israeli officials' genocidal rhetoric against Palestinians.
This November, Fine won the general election for Florida State Senate District 19.
He is now running in a special election, scheduled for April 1, 2025, to represent Florida's sixth district in Congress. The seat is currently held by Michael Waltz, whom president-elect Donald Trump has picked to be national security adviser.
Cover photo: Collage: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images