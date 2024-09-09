Florida Republican Randy Fine celebrates Israeli killing of American citizen in West Bank: "Fire away!"
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida state Representative Randy Fine saw his X account temporarily suspended after making racist posts in response to Israel's murder of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
"Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway," Fine, who is Jewish, wrote on social media above a post announcing the Israeli military's fatal shooting of Eygi in the illegally occupied West Bank last week.The 26-year-old human rights activist and American citizen was a member of the Palestinian-led International Solidarity Movement (ISM) who had traveled to Beita to oppose illegal Israeli settlements.
An eyewitness shared a harrowing account of Eygi's killing in an ISM statement: "We were peacefully demonstrating alongside Palestinians against the colonization of their land, and the illegal settlement of Evyatar. The situation escalated when the Israeli army began to fire tear gas and live ammunition, forcing us to retreat."
"We were standing on the road, about 200 meters from the soldiers, with a sniper clearly visible on the roof. Our fellow volunteer was standing a bit further back, near an olive tree with some other activists. Despite this, the army intentionally shot her in the head."
The Israeli military claimed that the protesters had thrown rocks at Army forces, but eyewitnesses have vehemently denied the accusation and noted that at her distance, Eygi could not have posed any physical threat to the heavily armed soldiers.
Eygi's family has since called on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to open an independent investigation into the shooting to ensure guilty parties are held accountable for their actions.
Randy Fine's history of anti-Palestinian hate
The visibility of Fine's post about Eygi is now limited as a potential violation of X's rules against violent speech, but the GOP politician's profile is replete with Islamophobic posts, including hashtags like "#MuslimProblem" and "#BombsAway."
The state representative has openly celebrated Israel's all-out, US-backed assault on Gaza, which has killed at least 40,972 people since October – although the true number of casualties is considered to be far higher.
"There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood," he posted on October 10 of last year, echoing Israeli officials' genocidal rhetoric against Palestinians.
Fine is also facing heat for alleged contempt of court during an August 19 Brevard County virtual hearing on his election paperwork, in which he was seen making obscene hand gestures and mouthing expletives on camera. Proceedings in the case begin October 1, with the possibility of jail time for Fine if he is found guilty.
Endorsed by Donald Trump in February, Fine is currently running to represent District 19 in the Florida State Senate after winning the Republican primary on August 20.
Cover photo: Collage: International Solidarity Movement/Handout via REUTERS & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network