Florida Republican Randy Fine celebrates Israeli killing of American citizen in West Bank: "Fire away!"

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida state Representative Randy Fine saw his X account temporarily suspended after making racist posts in response to Israel's murder of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

International Solidarity Movement activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi is pictured wearing a keffiyeh in a family photograph taken at the University of Washington's 2024 commencement ceremony. © International Solidarity Movement/Handout via REUTERS

"Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway," Fine, who is Jewish, wrote on social media above a post announcing the Israeli military's fatal shooting of Eygi in the illegally occupied West Bank last week.

The 26-year-old human rights activist and American citizen was a member of the Palestinian-led International Solidarity Movement (ISM) who had traveled to Beita to oppose illegal Israeli settlements

An eyewitness shared a harrowing account of Eygi's killing in an ISM statement: "We were peacefully demonstrating alongside Palestinians against the colonization of their land, and the illegal settlement of Evyatar. The situation escalated when the Israeli army began to fire tear gas and live ammunition, forcing us to retreat."

"We were standing on the road, about 200 meters from the soldiers, with a sniper clearly visible on the roof. Our fellow volunteer was standing a bit further back, near an olive tree with some other activists. Despite this, the army intentionally shot her in the head."

The Israeli military claimed that the protesters had thrown rocks at Army forces, but eyewitnesses have vehemently denied the accusation and noted that at her distance, Eygi could not have posed any physical threat to the heavily armed soldiers.

Eygi's family has since called on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to open an independent investigation into the shooting to ensure guilty parties are held accountable for their actions.