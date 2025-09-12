Trump announces latest National Guard deployment: "We're going to Memphis"

New York, New York - President Donald Trump on Friday announced he had picked Memphis as the next target of his unprecedented deployment of National Guard troops.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would be deploying National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee. © Collage: REUTERS

After weeks of increasingly strong hints that Chicago would be the latest Democratic-led city to be effectively taken over by the federal government, Trump instead pivoted to Memphis, which he called "deeply troubled."

"We're going to Memphis," Trump said on Fox & Friends, adding: "And the mayor is happy. He's a Democrat mayor. The mayor is happy, and the governor of Tennessee, the governor, is happy."

Mayor Paul Young had issued a statement Thursday that was broadly supportive of the rumored deployment.

"I am committed to working to ensure any efforts strengthen our community and build on our progress," he said, per WMC-TV.

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn applauded Trump's decision in a statement to Fox News and promised to continue working alongside the Trump administration to hold left-wing officials accountable for the consequences of soft-on-crime agendas."

The Memphis Police Department this week announced crime had dropped to a 25-year low.