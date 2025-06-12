Trump attorneys request hush money trial conviction appeal be moved to federal courts

New York, New York - President Donald Trump and his legal team have requested their appeal to his hush money trial conviction be moved to federal courts.

According to the New York Times, Trump's attorneys argued during a hearing at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan on Wednesday that the case should be moved in accordance with a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that held he is immune from prosecution for acts taken in his official capacity as president.

Prosecutors argued that Trump's alleged crimes were done while acting in his capacity as a private citizen and had nothing to do with the presidency.

The case revolves around accusations that Trump falsified business records related to hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to cover up an affair they allegedly had prior to the 2016 elections.

In May 2024, as Trump was running for his second term, he was convicted on 34 felony charges but given no jail time or fine. Upon winning re-election, the ruling made him the first-ever person convicted of a felony to be elected president of the US.

Trump is now seeking to get rid of the conviction, but he would not be able to pardon himself if the case were moved to federal courts.