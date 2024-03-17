Trump backs Ohio Senate candidate after speech slamming "weak RINOs" against him
Vandalia, Ohio - During a recent rally in support of Donald Trump, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno sent a bold message to his fellow Republicans who aren't a fan of the former president.
On Saturday, Trump held a rally where he brought Moreno to the stage, who proceeded to shower him with praise and insisted that despite the bad press, Trump is actually "a good man."
"I am so sick of Republicans that will say, 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'" Moreno said.
"This is a good man," he declared. "This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country."
He later claimed that when Trump goes to Heaven, which he most certainly will, he will get to meet the men who signed the Declaration of Independence, such as Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.
Moreno is currently running in Ohio's Senate race and earned an endorsement from Trump back in December.
His comments come as Trump, who recently became the Republican Party's nominee for president, is facing over 80 criminal charges and other legal issues that may threaten his re-election effort.
Trump has pled not guilty to all charges against him and continues to insist that all of his legal issues are part of a "witch hunt" by Democrats to keep him out of power.
Moreno's sentiment that Trump is the end-all, be-all for Republicans has recently become a running theme with MAGA supporters, who are intent on filling the party's ranks with only Trump loyalists.
Who is Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno?
According to the website for his campaign, Moreno was born in Columbia and moved to the US when he was 5 years old, eventually gaining his citizenship at the age of 18.
He made his claim to fame not in politics but as the successful owner of a luxury car dealership.
Moreno says he was called to politics in the wake of what he saw as an unsatisfactory response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which began under Trump's administration.
If he manages to win the Senate seat, Moreno has vowed to "fight to shrink government, protect our freedoms, stop the Chinese Communist Party from taking our data and land, and always put America First."
Moreno, who in recent months has become a prominent anti-LGBTQ Republican, has been facing scrutiny after it was discovered that his work email was linked to a profile on the website Adult Friend Finder that sought "Men for 1-on-1 sex."
He has since denied that he created the profile, instead blaming it on an intern, who he insists created it as "part of a juvenile prank."
During the rally, Trump briefly touched on the allegations, describing them as "disinformation and misinformation."
Ohio Republicans will cast their votes for the Senate primary on Tuesday, March 19.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP