Trump backs Ohio Senate candidate after speech slamming "weak RINOs" against him

Vandalia, Ohio - During a recent rally in support of Donald Trump , Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno sent a bold message to his fellow Republicans who aren't a fan of the former president.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally where he brought Moreno to the stage, who proceeded to shower him with praise and insisted that despite the bad press, Trump is actually "a good man."

"I am so sick of Republicans that will say, 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'" Moreno said.

"This is a good man," he declared. "This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country."

He later claimed that when Trump goes to Heaven, which he most certainly will, he will get to meet the men who signed the Declaration of Independence, such as Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Moreno is currently running in Ohio's Senate race and earned an endorsement from Trump back in December.

His comments come as Trump, who recently became the Republican Party's nominee for president, is facing over 80 criminal charges and other legal issues that may threaten his re-election effort.

Trump has pled not guilty to all charges against him and continues to insist that all of his legal issues are part of a "witch hunt" by Democrats to keep him out of power.

Moreno's sentiment that Trump is the end-all, be-all for Republicans has recently become a running theme with MAGA supporters, who are intent on filling the party's ranks with only Trump loyalists.