Trump ballot battle extends to latest front as Washington court agrees to hear motion

Port Orchard, Washington - A Kitsap County Superior Court will consider a motion to remove former President Donald Trump from the presidential ballot in Washington state, part of a growing effort in states across the country to bar him from running for reelection.

A special hearing has been set for 10:30 am PT on Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court. The case is titled "In re the Ballot Eligibility of Donald J Trump."

It will be heard by retired Judge Jay Roof, who was first appointed by then-Governor Mike Lowry and also served as a Superior Court judge for more than 20 years before retiring in 2016.



The case comes from eight Kitsap County residents – Frankey Ithaka, Connor Shelton, Gwyn Johnson, Michelle Howald, Nicholas Roberts, Robert Brem, Shayna Hartley, and Stefanie Shelton – who are challenging Trump’s place on the presidential primary ballot. Ballots for the March 12 presidential primary were finalized this week.

The eight petitioners, in an affidavit filed the day after Washington’s ballot was finalized, argue Trump "engaged in an insurrection" when "he and his supporters, without evidence, attempted to overthrow the election of Joseph Biden through violence."

"He has continued to aid and abet those who engaged in violence to overturn the election on January 6, 2021, through his words and financial support," they write, arguing that his behavior "disqualifies him from holding public office" under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

