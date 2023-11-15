Trump bashes "merciless" media in emotional post about late sister

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump slammed the media for "mercilessly" pursuing his sister Maryanne until her recent death .

Donald Trump broke his silence on the passing of his sister Maryanne, slamming the media for supposedly causing her to "suffer." © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to finally break his silence on the passing of his late sister, whom he described as "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant," and "a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge."

"Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President," he lamented.

"The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!"

"While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement," Trump added.

Earlier this week, Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest of the former president's four siblings, passed away at the age of 86.

Though Trump spoke affectionately of his sister, a recording released in 2020 by his estranged niece Mary Trump featured Barry speaking critically about the then-president, describing him as "cruel" and having "no principles."