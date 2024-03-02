Trump beats Biden in new poll as voter doubts grow
Washington DC - A new poll revealed that controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump's popularly among voters has reached an all-time high, while doubts about President Joe Biden's leadership grows.
Who would you vote for if the presidential election was tomorrow?
On Saturday, the New York Times shared the results of their recent joint poll with Siena College, which found that if the general election was held tomorrow, 48% of 980 registered voters polled would vote for Trump over Biden, who got support from only 43%.
The results revealed heavy dissatisfaction among voters about Biden's performance as president, as 47% said they "strongly disapprove" of how he has handled his job so far.
The majority of those polled believe the economy is doing poorly, and near half said his policies have harmed them personally in some way.
Only a quarter of those polled believe the US is moving in the right direction, and 45% said he should not be the Democratic nominee.
Are Biden and Trump both losing support?
The new poll further demonstrates how Trump has managed to ignite enthusiasm in his party, while Biden has failed to do so in his own. It further confirmed a downward trajectory his administration has been on.
A USA Today/Suffolk University poll taken in January found that Biden has lost considerable support from the Black and Hispanic communities, and young people, when compared with Trump.
The New York Times/Siena poll also found that both candidates are fairly unpopular, with Trump pulling in 44% favorable rating against Biden's abysmal 38%.
