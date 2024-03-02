Trump beats Biden in new poll as voter doubts grow

Washington DC - A new poll revealed that controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump 's popularly among voters has reached an all-time high, while doubts about President Joe Biden 's leadership grows.

A new poll from The New York Times found that a majority of voters surveyed are dissatisfied with Joe Biden's (l.) job performance, and are now favoring Donald Trump. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Who would you vote for if the presidential election was tomorrow?

On Saturday, the New York Times shared the results of their recent joint poll with Siena College, which found that if the general election was held tomorrow, 48% of 980 registered voters polled would vote for Trump over Biden, who got support from only 43%.

The results revealed heavy dissatisfaction among voters about Biden's performance as president, as 47% said they "strongly disapprove" of how he has handled his job so far.

The majority of those polled believe the economy is doing poorly, and near half said his policies have harmed them personally in some way.

Only a quarter of those polled believe the US is moving in the right direction, and 45% said he should not be the Democratic nominee.