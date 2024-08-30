Trump becomes Superman and unveils his presidential Justice League in strange meme

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shared a social media post revealing how he sees himself and his closest political allies as superheroes.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump shared a meme depicting himself and several of his top political allies as superheroes. © Collage: Screenshot / Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday night, Trump – who has a long history of comparing himself to fictional and historical figures, shared a meme to his Truth Social platform – which featured his head superimposed on Superman's body.

The DC Comics superhero was joined by what is essentially supposed to be Trump's presidential Justice League.

His running mate JD Vance was cast as Batman, X CEO Elon Musk as Cyborg, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as The Flash, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Wonder Woman, and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Aquaman.

As most of the members of Trump's first administration have since turned on him, some critics believe the meme gives insight into what the Trump administration may look like if he manages to win another term.

Each member featured in the meme has recently proven themself to be Trump's biggest allies as he prepares to face Democrat Kamala Harris in November.