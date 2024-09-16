Trump blames Biden and Kamala Harris' rhetoric for golf course shooter: "The enemy from within!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ' rhetoric is to blame for the repeated assassination attempts on his life.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed the rhetoric of his political opponents are influencing people to attempt to assassinate him. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Monday morning, a day after a gunman wielding an AK-47 rifle was arrested near his golf course for allegedly attempting to assassinate the presidential candidate, Trump did an interview with Fox News to place blame on his political rivals, who he described as "the enemy from within."

While alleged gunman Ryan Routh's motives are still under investigation, Trump claimed to have the answer.

"He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump stated.

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country – both from the inside and out."

Trump took particular issue with Democrats constantly describing him as "a threat to Democracy," and argued that he could push much worse rhetoric, but chooses not to.

"They use highly inflammatory language," he said. "I can use it too – far better than they can – but I don't."

Both Harris and Biden have since released statements denouncing political violence.