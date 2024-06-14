Donald Trump turns 78 – are there signs that age is becoming an issue?

Palm Beach, Florida - As he turns 78 on Friday, Donald Trump is showing signs of slowing down – both physically and mentally.

As Donald Trump 78, Donald Trump's age could become a factor in the 2024 presidential election. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump has made Joe Biden's advancing age one of his main campaign rallying points, trying to position himself as an energetic alternative to the sometimes unsteady 81-year-old Democrat.

Nearly every day, the billionaire businessman's campaign team sends out videos of Biden stumbling or stuttering, looking worn-out or appearing disoriented at public events.



They claim these clips, which are painstakingly edited together and sometimes distort reality, are proof that Biden cannot effectively run the US.

"His brain is straight gnocchi at this point," senior Trump aide Jason Miller said Thursday.

But amid all the criticism, Trump's team is trying to make voters forget that he is just three and a half years younger than his November election opponent.



The ex-president will celebrate another trip around the sun in grand style on Friday night in Florida.

"Join us in celebrating the birthday of THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER," reads the invitation, asking guests to come dressed in the colors of the American flag.