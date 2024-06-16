Biden mingles with stars at LA fundraiser as Trump leads far-right convention

Los Angeles, California - President Joe Biden headed to Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser bringing millions of dollars for his election fight as Donald Trump visited Michigan to lead a convention of far-right Republicans in his own fundraising bid.

President Biden raised millions of dollars for his re-election bid at a Los Angeles fundraiser attended by several Hollywood heavyweights and prominent politicians. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The president was joined by Barack Obama, the previous Democratic commander-in-chief, at an event that included remarks by actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney, as well as singing icon Barbra Streisand.

Despite the Hollywood heavyweights, Biden turned serious when he spoke of his rival Trump and how whoever wins the election will likely have at least two new Supreme Court nominations to make.

"The idea that if he's re-elected, he's going to appoint two more flying flags upside down," Biden said, referring to recent tumult over a conservative sitting justice who was recently confirmed to have had an inverted American flag – a symbol of Trump's false election fraud claims – raised outside his home in 2021.

Trump – making an unprecedented bid to win back the White House while running as a convicted felon – was also on the campaign trail, boasting in Detroit, Michigan, that his own fundraising is "the highest in the history of politics."

Michigan is a must-win state for Biden in November's electoral mathematics.

Aiming to eat into Biden's key electoral support from African Americans there, Trump visited a Black church in Detroit and told hundreds of voters that "crooked Joe Biden has done nothing for you except talk."

Trump then headed to a starkly different venue: a convention of high-profile hard-right Republicans and supporters of his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.