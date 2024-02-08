President Biden lashes out at criticism of memory in surprise address

President Joe Biden delivered a rare evening address on Thursday following the release of a report on his handling of classified documents.

Washington DC - An angry, emotional President Joe Biden defended his mental competence Thursday in a rare evening address to Americans to respond to biting comments in a report released hours earlier on his handling of classified documents.

President Biden delivered a rare evening address on Thursday following the release of a report on his handling of classified documents. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Appearing on live television from the White House, Biden was furious over the report's claim that he was unable to remember even the date of his son Beau's death in 2015, as well as other key moments in his life. "My memory is fine," he said. "There's even reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden said, visibly fighting to rein in his emotions. Donald Trump Trump threatens to out "woke" companies amid defense of Bud Light The report from special counsel Robert Hur should have been good news for Biden. It cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing in his storing of the classified documents, which he'd used while vice president under Barack Obama, at his private home and a former office. This stands in sharp contrast with a separate criminal investigation into Biden's likely November presidential rival, Donald Trump, who is accused of taking vast quantities of top-secret documents after leaving the White House in 2021, then obstructing attempts to get them back. However, Hur unleashed a political bombshell, just nine months from the election, by saying the 81-year-old Democrat came across as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

President Biden's age and competence questioned again

At 81 years old, President Biden's age has been a frequent topic of conversation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP Given Biden's reduced mental acuity, Hur said, a jury would not in any case have found him guilty on documents charges. Asked about that comment by reporters in the White House after his formal remarks, Biden said: "I am well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing." "I'm president, and I put this country back on its feet," he said. "Take a look at what I've done since I've become president." Donald Trump Prospect of second Trump presidency sparks fears of climate dystopia Speaker Mike Johnson and other top Republican leaders of the House of Representatives called Hur's report "deeply disturbing" and said it showed Biden was "unfit" for the presidency. "A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office," they said in a statement. Earlier Thursday, Biden had declared that his exoneration by Hur on any legal issues meant "this matter is now closed." However, that clearly was not true – as Biden's highly unusual, last-minute scheduling of televised remarks showed. Biden has long been fighting attacks from the right and some within his own party that he is too old to be president. As he gears up for the November election against Trump – a man he says poses an existential threat to US democracy – Biden is campaigning on his long experience and his stewardship of a fast-recovering, post-Covid economy. "I'm the most qualified person in the United States to be president and finish the job," he said in the late-evening remarks.

Evidence "not sufficient to convict" in Biden classified documents probe

Following an investigation, a special counsel deemed there was not sufficient evidence to convict President Bide in regards to his handling of classified documents. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Hur was appointed by Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, last year after classified material was found at the president's home in Delaware and in a former office. The 388-page report said Biden had "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" in the period after he left the vice presidency – well before he defeated Trump in 2020 to become president. Hur – previously nominated by Trump to be the lead prosecutor for the state of Maryland – said documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other matters were recovered by FBI agents. However, "We conclude the evidence is not sufficient to convict, and we decline to recommend prosecution of Mr. Biden for his retention of the classified Afghanistan documents," Hur said. Hur then said, "It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness." White House special counsel Richard Sauber and Biden's personal lawyer Bob Bauer attacked the comments as neither "accurate [nor] appropriate." "The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events," they said in a letter to Hur. "Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report."