Trump cabinet pick Pete Hegseth slammed by his mom for mistreating women in scathing letter

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's cabinet pick, Pete Hegseth, was reportedly warned in the past about his mistreatment of women by his own mother.

A recently obtained email reveals that Donald Trump's cabinet pick Pete Hegseth was accused by his mother of mistreating women. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The New York Times recently obtained a 2018 email sent from Penelope Hegseth to her son, in which she admonished him over his treatment of women.

"On behalf of all the women (and I know it's many) you have abused in some way, I say... get some help and take an honest look at yourself," Penelope wrote.

"I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego," she added.

"You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth."

When asked for comment, Penelope told the Times that she had sent the email "in anger, with emotion" as her son was going through a divorce.

She claims she apologized to him quickly after sending it and said it was "disgusting" that it was published by the outlet.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said the Times was "despicable for using an out-of-context snippet of an illegally-obtained private email exchange... that does not accurately reflect the entirety of the conversation."