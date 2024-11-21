Shocking allegations against Trump cabinet pick Pete Hegseth revealed in police report

California police recently released a report regarding a sexual assault incident involving Pete Hegseth (r.) – Donald Trump's recent cabinet pick. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-page report obtained by Mediaite details an incident in October 2017, in which authorities were notified by a nurse at a local hospital after a woman – identified in the report as Jane Doe – was given a rape kit.

In an interview with police, Doe recounted how she attended an afterparty following a Republican women's conference. She claimed to have seen Hegseth hitting on multiple women at the party, prompting her to confront him.

Another woman in the report corroborated Doe's claim, telling police that Hegseth put his hand on her knee and urged her to go back to his hotel room. The witness denied, and Doe stepped in as a "crotch blocker."

Other witnesses recall seeing Doe and Hegseth speaking, with many claiming Doe did not appear intoxicated.

Doe told authorities that she "was not sure, but believes that something may have been slipped into her drink, as she cannot remember most of the night's events."

Police reviewed surveillance video showing Doe and Hegseth together late into the night, at one point arguing by an outdoor pool. Hotel employees said other guests began to complain about the noise, and when confronted, a heavily intoxicated Hegseth claimed "that he had freedom of speech."

From there, the two were believed to have gone back to his room together.