Shocking allegations against Trump cabinet pick Pete Hegseth revealed in police report
Monterey, California - A newly released police report has revealed new details regarding sexual assault allegations made against President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet pick, Pete Hegseth.
The 22-page report obtained by Mediaite details an incident in October 2017, in which authorities were notified by a nurse at a local hospital after a woman – identified in the report as Jane Doe – was given a rape kit.
In an interview with police, Doe recounted how she attended an afterparty following a Republican women's conference. She claimed to have seen Hegseth hitting on multiple women at the party, prompting her to confront him.
Another woman in the report corroborated Doe's claim, telling police that Hegseth put his hand on her knee and urged her to go back to his hotel room. The witness denied, and Doe stepped in as a "crotch blocker."
Other witnesses recall seeing Doe and Hegseth speaking, with many claiming Doe did not appear intoxicated.
Doe told authorities that she "was not sure, but believes that something may have been slipped into her drink, as she cannot remember most of the night's events."
Police reviewed surveillance video showing Doe and Hegseth together late into the night, at one point arguing by an outdoor pool. Hotel employees said other guests began to complain about the noise, and when confronted, a heavily intoxicated Hegseth claimed "that he had freedom of speech."
From there, the two were believed to have gone back to his room together.
Pete Hegseth claims sexual encounter with Jane Doe was "consensual"
While in the room, Doe claimed she remembered Hegseth "took her phone from her hands" and "blocked the door with his body" as she tried to leave.
She further recalled him being on top of her at one point and claimed he ejaculated on her. She went on to say she "could not remember whether or not any sexual penetration occurred, but believes that she was sexually assaulted at that time."
When he was later interviewed by police, Hegseth confirmed they had sex, insisted it was "consensual," and claimed that they had a conversation about how she would lie to her husband about where she had been all night.
Some of the report conflicts with claims recently shared by Hesgeth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, who insisted that Doe was the only one intoxicated and was the "aggressor" in the incident.
The allegations against Hegseth have reached national attention after Trump announced last week that he had picked the Fox News anchor to be his Secretary of Defense.
Trump's picks will require a Senate confirmation vote to be approved.
Since his selection as Trump's Secretary of Defense, Hegseth has also come under fire for a tattoo that has reportedly been associated with white supremacy.
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP