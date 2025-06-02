Trump calls for Colorado terrorist suspect to be deported: "He must go!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has shared his first public statement regarding a terrorist attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado over the weekend.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump called for the man allegedly behind a terrorist attack in Colorado to be deported. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, where he blamed the tragedy on the fact that the man allegedly behind the attack is an immigrant, and insisted the "horrific" act "WILL NOT BE TOLERATED."



"He came in through [former President Joe Biden's] ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy," the president wrote.

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," he continued. "This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.



"My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!" he added.

His comments come after Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower to attack Jewish demonstrators on Sunday during a protest demanding the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, injuring at least eight people.

The Boulder violence follows the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington, where a 31-year-old suspect shouted "Free Palestine" as he was taken into custody by police.