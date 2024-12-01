Trump camp reportedly "laughing" at Biden's attempts at peaceful transition

A recent report claims that president-elect Donald Trump and his team have been mocking President Joe Biden for trying to peacefully transition power.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and members of his administration have reportedly been mocking President Joe Biden for his displays of decorum as he prepares to step down.

With just shy of two months left before Trump takes back the presidency, Biden has been doing everything he can to make the transition smooth, including meeting with Trump at the White House last month.

But instead of appreciating the hospitality, Trump and his camp have been privately making fun of Biden.

"Some of us have been laughing about it," a Trump administration official told Rolling Stone on Sunday.

"[Democrats] spend all this time calling Donald Trump a Nazi and [Adolf Hitler], and now it's just: 'Smile for the camera!'"

Another source also claimed that Trump, in private, has mocked Biden for being so "nice" after his Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election and has sarcastically said he, too, would have acted in the same manner.

Democrats change tune on Trump after 2024 election

After losing the 2020 election, Trump infamously refused to accept the results and led an insurrection at the Capitol to stop the certification. He also refused to cooperate with standard transition protocol and did not attend Biden's inauguration.

Throughout the 2024 race, Trump suggested that he may not accept the results if they were not to his liking.

Biden, Harris, and other Democrats argued that he was a "threat to Democracy" during the election, but after his win, they have since tried to work with his incoming team.

