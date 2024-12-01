Trump camp reportedly "laughing" at Biden's attempts at peaceful transition

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and members of his administration have reportedly been mocking President Joe Biden for his displays of decorum as he prepares to step down.

A recent report claims that president-elect Donald Trump and his team have been mocking President Joe Biden (l.) for trying to peacefully transition power. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

With just shy of two months left before Trump takes back the presidency, Biden has been doing everything he can to make the transition smooth, including meeting with Trump at the White House last month.

But instead of appreciating the hospitality, Trump and his camp have been privately making fun of Biden.

"Some of us have been laughing about it," a Trump administration official told Rolling Stone on Sunday.

"[Democrats] spend all this time calling Donald Trump a Nazi and [Adolf Hitler], and now it's just: 'Smile for the camera!'"

Another source also claimed that Trump, in private, has mocked Biden for being so "nice" after his Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election and has sarcastically said he, too, would have acted in the same manner.