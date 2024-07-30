Trump claims Melania is traumatized after assassination attempt: "That means she likes me!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently opened up about his wife Melania Trump 's reaction after he was nearly assassinated.

In a recent interview, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (l.) recently opened up about his wife Melania Trump's (r.) reaction after he was nearly assassinated. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingragam, who asked him what the former first lady was feeling after the incident.

Trump revealed that Melania was watching the shooting live on television, and when he later asked for her thoughts, he claimed that "she can't really even talk about it."

"Which is okay, because that means she likes me, or she loves me," Trump explained.

"Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be... I'm not so sure which is better but she either likes or loves me, that's nice."

On July 13, a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring Trump and two others, and killing one bystander.

The next day, Melania issued a statement after the shooting calling for Americans to unite but has yet to address her experience publicly.

The former first lady, who used to play an active role in his political efforts, has been noticeably absent from her husband's side as he runs for re-election, opting out of attending big campaign events and moments.