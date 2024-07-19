Did Melania Trump "dodge" husband Donald Trump's big RNC smooch?
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Former first lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at the final night of the Republican National Convention, but social media users are now debating whether or not she "dodged" a big kiss from her husband.
On Friday evening, Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated candidate acceptance speech before the crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, closing out the four-day event which was centered around the party officially nominating him as their presidential candidate.
It was Trump's first speech following the recent shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 where he was nearly killed.
He has also been celebrating good news regarding some of his legal issues, which could have threatened his re-election efforts.
Melania, who only bothered showing up to the last day of the convention, joined her husband on the stage immediately after he concluded his speech in front of thousands of his supporters.
It was the ultimate moment of victory for Trump, which would have been perfectly complimented by an affectionate moment with his wife, who has been notably avoiding the public.
But when the moment came and he leaned in for the kiss, Melania seemingly pivoted off to the side, opting instead for a brush of the cheek.
Did Melania Trump actually "dodge" Donald Trump's kiss?
In the past, Melania has played a key role in helping her husband campaign, but this time around, she has completely avoided the media, the public, and the campaign trail.
Her bizarre behavior has sparked rampant speculation about the state of the Trumps' marriage, and the RNC kiss only exacerbated things.
Countless critics on social media, who believe that Melania secretly cannot stand her husband, shared posts claiming she "dodged" the kiss that night as a subtle dig at Trump.
The move has been compared to a similar "dodge" she pulled after a speech she gave at the 2020 convention.
Some critics have also brought up the fact that Barron, the couple's only child, was not in attendance, though Trump has seemed intent on bringing his youngest son into the political world.
MAGA supporters aren't convinced, as they believe Melania avoids the public simply because she hates the "fake news media" as much as her husband does.
Regarding the RNC kiss, many have argued there was no "dodge," and that Trump conducted himself like a true gentleman by not "making out" with his wife in public.
The internet has also been obsessing over Melania's questionable reaction to a performance during the convention put on by Kid Rock, as many believe she seemed to be holding back laughter.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire