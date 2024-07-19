Did Melania Trump "dodge" husband Donald Trump's big RNC smooch?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Former first lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at the final night of the Republican National Convention, but social media users are now debating whether or not she "dodged" a big kiss from her husband.

On Friday evening, Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated candidate acceptance speech before the crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, closing out the four-day event which was centered around the party officially nominating him as their presidential candidate.

It was Trump's first speech following the recent shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 where he was nearly killed.

He has also been celebrating good news regarding some of his legal issues, which could have threatened his re-election efforts.

Melania, who only bothered showing up to the last day of the convention, joined her husband on the stage immediately after he concluded his speech in front of thousands of his supporters.

It was the ultimate moment of victory for Trump, which would have been perfectly complimented by an affectionate moment with his wife, who has been notably avoiding the public.

But when the moment came and he leaned in for the kiss, Melania seemingly pivoted off to the side, opting instead for a brush of the cheek.