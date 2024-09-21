Trump unveils new "Trump coin" featuring his "very beautiful face"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently announced the launch of his latest business venture: Trump coins!
In a Truth Social post shared on Saturday, Trump unveiled his new "President Trump First Edition Silver Medallion," a 1 oz .999% silver coin selling for $100.
The coin features a likeness of the former president on one side and the White House on the other.
In a video included in the post, Trump described the coins – which he designed himself – as "a true symbol of American greatness" that "commemorates our fight for freedom" and is a "testament" to "American patriots."
He went on to insist that this coin is the real deal, as there are a lot of imitations in circulation.
"I've seen a lot of coins out there using my very beautiful face, I'm a very beautiful guy" he stated, adding that the copies are not "official."
Donald Trump is a businessman in or out of the White House
Throughout his political career, Trump has launched a number of business ventures, such as selling NFTs, bibles, gold sneakers, and pieces of his suits.
This latest scheme, which has been dubbed a "meme coin," appears to be part of his latest efforts to win support with the crypto and online investor communities as he runs for re-election.
Earlier this week, he announced the launch of a cryptocurrency platform he started with his three sons titled World Liberty Financial.
A few days later, he made an appearance at a crypto bar in New York City where he bought everyone a round using bitcoin.
Trump faced criticism in 2017 during his presidency after he refused to sell his assets and put the proceeds of his businesses in a blind trust as presidents have done before him in an effort to avoid any potential conflict of interest or other ethical problems.
According to Forbes, Trump's business ended up bringing in $2.4 billion in revenue between January 2017 and December 2020.
The Trump coins will officially launch on September 25, but buyers beware – all sales are final, and the company will not grant cancellations or refunds. Also, the coins are reportedly only collectibles and "not for investment purposes."
Cover photo: Collage: RealTrumpCoins.com & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP