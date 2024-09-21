Trump unveils new "Trump coin" featuring his "very beautiful face"

Donald Trump recently announced the upcoming launch of a new "meme coin" which will feature a likeness of what he describes as "my very beautiful face." © Collage: RealTrumpCoins.com & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Saturday, Trump unveiled his new "President Trump First Edition Silver Medallion," a 1 oz .999% silver coin selling for $100.

The coin features a likeness of the former president on one side and the White House on the other.

In a video included in the post, Trump described the coins – which he designed himself – as "a true symbol of American greatness" that "commemorates our fight for freedom" and is a "testament" to "American patriots."

He went on to insist that this coin is the real deal, as there are a lot of imitations in circulation.

"I've seen a lot of coins out there using my very beautiful face, I'm a very beautiful guy" he stated, adding that the copies are not "official."