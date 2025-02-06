Trump declares war on Politico over false USAID funding conspiracy theory

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is now using a new far-right conspiracy theory to launch a feud against Politico.

President Donald Trump has been amplifying a false conspiracy theory that the news outlet Politico has been secretly receiving funding from USAID. © Collage: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP & David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt took a question from RSBN reporter Brian Glenn – who is also the boyfriend of MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – regarding a claim spread on social media that Politico and other media outlets have received massive amounts of funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"I can confirm that the more than [$8 million in] taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico will no longer be happening," Leavitt declared. "The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments."

The false claim has been pushed by a number of conservative commentators on social media, such as Kyle Becker, Benny Johnson, and Charlie Kirk.

It has since spread like wildfire, with Greene and her fellow MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also sharing the claim.

By Thursday morning, it appeared to have reached Trump, as he shared a blistering rant to his Truth Social platform, in which he described the money as "'PAYOFF' FOR CREATING GOOD STORIES ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS."

"THIS COULD BE THE BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THEM ALL, PERHAPS THE BIGGEST IN HISTORY!" he added. "THE DEMOCRATS CAN'T HIDE FROM THIS ONE. TOO BIG, TOO DIRTY!"