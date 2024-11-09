Biden schedules Oval Office meeting with Trump after election victory

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will soon meet with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House following his recent election day victory.

The White House recently announced that President Joe Biden (r.) will be meeting with Donald Trump after the Republican candidate won the presidential election. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Saturday, the White House announced that Biden had invited Trump to meet with him on Wednesday in the Oval Office at 11 AM ET.

Back in July, Biden dropped out of the presidential race and passed the torch to his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris ran an impressive campaign with only three months until Election Day, but Trump ultimately came out on top with a crushing victory on Tuesday, having won 301 electoral college votes and all seven battleground states.

The scheduled meeting comes after Biden gave a speech on Thursday, in which he argued the results should "lay to rest" any doubts about the integrity of the US election system.