Biden schedules Oval Office meeting with Trump after election victory
Washington DC - President Joe Biden will soon meet with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House following his recent election day victory.
On Saturday, the White House announced that Biden had invited Trump to meet with him on Wednesday in the Oval Office at 11 AM ET.
Back in July, Biden dropped out of the presidential race and passed the torch to his Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris ran an impressive campaign with only three months until Election Day, but Trump ultimately came out on top with a crushing victory on Tuesday, having won 301 electoral college votes and all seven battleground states.
The scheduled meeting comes after Biden gave a speech on Thursday, in which he argued the results should "lay to rest" any doubts about the integrity of the US election system.
Biden and Trump begin transition process after 2024 election
Biden also said he called to congratulate Trump and assured him there would be a "peaceful and orderly" transition of power.
Since 2020, Trump has pushed unfounded claims that the last election was "stolen" from him and refused to concede to Biden.
Those claims motivated thousands of his supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the transition of power.
Throughout the 2024 race, Trump and his allies claimed the election was plagued with fraud and signaled they would not accept the results, but after his win, their cries have disappeared.
