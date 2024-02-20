Trump destroys Nikki Haley in new South Carolina primary poll
Columbia, South Carolina - A new poll revealed that Donald Trump is on track to dominate his rival Nikki Haley in the upcoming GOP primary election in her home state.
Will home turf help Haley? It's not looking great.
A new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll surveyed 500 South Carolina voters who said they were "very likely" to vote in the primary. The results found that Trump is leading his challenger 63% to 35%, rallying nearly double Haley's support.
While both candidates have favorable ratings with voters in the state, it says Trump is simply more popular at 64%, compared to Haley's 47%.
He also managed to pull in double the support from a number of demographics, including men and women, every age group, and both high school and college graduates.
Will the next president be Trump, Nikki Haley, or someone else?
Trump's impressive polling numbers further demonstrate that his mounting personal and legal issues have only made his support stronger amongst Republican voters.
After Trump crushed Haley in the New Hampshire primary last month, Haley refused to drop out of the race, as she believed strongly that voters in her home state, where she was voted governor twice, would show up to support her.
It's unclear if she plans to drop out following a loss in South Carolina, as she recently said in an interview with CNN that she believes the next president of the US will be female, adding, "It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris."
South Carolina voters will head to the polls Saturday, February 24.
Cover photo: Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP