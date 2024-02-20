Trump destroys Nikki Haley in new South Carolina primary poll

Columbia, South Carolina - A new poll revealed that Donald Trump is on track to dominate his rival Nikki Haley in the upcoming GOP primary election in her home state.

Will home turf help Haley? It's not looking great.

A new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll surveyed 500 South Carolina voters who said they were "very likely" to vote in the primary. The results found that Trump is leading his challenger 63% to 35%, rallying nearly double Haley's support.

While both candidates have favorable ratings with voters in the state, it says Trump is simply more popular at 64%, compared to Haley's 47%.

He also managed to pull in double the support from a number of demographics, including men and women, every age group, and both high school and college graduates.