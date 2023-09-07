Trump doubles down on classified docs defense and announces trial plans in angry interview

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump still insists there was no way he could have mishandled classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his term, since he can do whatever he wants.

Former President Donald Trump is once again arguing that he was able to do "whatever I want" with classified documents he took from the White House. © Jim WATSON/AFP

An interview between the former president and Fox News host Hugh Hewitt aired on Wednesday, and Trump held nothing back.

When asked if he ever directed anyone to move boxes of classified material around his Mar-a-Lago estate, which was eventually seized in an FBI raid, Trump tried to evade the question.

"I don't talk about anything. You know why? Because I'm allowed to do whatever I want. I come under the Presidential Records Act," he explained, adding "I'm allowed to do everything I did."

Since he was indicted in the case back in June, Trump has regularly cited the Act in his defense, but according to Rolling Stone, presidents are allowed to keep records that are of "a purely private or nonpublic character," not sensitive material that comes from government agencies.

Trump has attempted to spin his defense in other ways, claiming he personally had them declassified, and even arguing he did so with his mind.