White House doubles down on denial that Trump authored leaked Epstein letter

Washington DC - The White House continued to deny on Tuesday that President Donald Trump had authored a lewd birthday letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, after the alleged note was published a day earlier.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July on the existence of the alleged 2003 letter, prompting a $10 billion defamation suit from the president against the newspaper and its owners.

The letter, a typewritten message inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman – with Trump's alleged signature in the place of her pubic hair – was one of many notes sent by Epstein's friends that his associate Ghislaine Maxwell had compiled into a book for his 50th birthday.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee published a copy of the book and other personal files subpoenaed from Epstein's estate.

"The president did not write that letter. He did not sign those documents. He maintains that position, and that position will be argued in court by his lawyers," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

Leavitt and other Trump allies contend that the signature on the 2003 letter is not authentic, pointing to differences with documents he has signed since he first became president in 2017.

However, The New York Times on Monday published several letters signed by Trump from the late 1990s and early 2000s, in which his signature bears a striking resemblance to the 2003 letter.

Asked if the White House would approve of a professional handwriting expert reviewing the documents, Leavitt said Tuesday: "Sure we would support that."