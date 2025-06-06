Trump doubles down on feud Musk in latest remarks: "Man who lost his mind"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday morning said he is "not particularly" interested in speaking with Elon Musk following their very public and messy breakup.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's relationship imploded Thursday as the two billionaires went after each other with brutal insults. © REUTERS

In an early morning call with ABC News correspondent Jon Karl, Trump dismissed reports that White House aids had reached out to Musk to schedule a conversation that would bring down the temperature.

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" Trump reportedly said when asked about his biggest donor.

The president then claimed that while Musk wanted to talk, he wasn't "particularly interested" in engaging, before moving on to other topics.

A White House official later confirmed to AFP that Trump "does not intend to speak to Musk today."

Trump and Musk's relationship went up in flames after Trump's tax cut and spending bill was denounced by Musk as a "disgusting abomination."

Saying that the far-right billionaire had gone "crazy," Trump suggested Musk was angered by an end to government subsidies and mandates for electric vehicles and threatened to cancel massive government contracts with his companies.

Musk went on a social media rampage, insulting the Republican on X and going as far as to claim that his name was mentioned in the notorious "Epstein files" related to the convicted pedophile financier.