Trump drops big hint about easing sanctions on Syria

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday he was considering offering sanctions relief to Syria as it seeks to rebuild after a grinding decade-plus civil war.

"We are going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start," Trump told journalists at the White House prior to departing on a trip to the Middle East.

Syria's Islamist authorities, who toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad in December, are working to rebuild the country's infrastructure and economy after almost 14 years of devastating conflict.

The new government has been pushing for Assad-era sanctions to be removed to revive the country's battered economy and support reconstruction.

Some countries have said they would wait to see how the new authorities exercise their power and ensure human rights are respected before lifting sanctions, opting instead for targeted and temporary exemptions.