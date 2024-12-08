Biden calls for deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to be "held accountable"

Biden said deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad should be "held accountable" but called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians.

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden on Sunday said deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad should be "held accountable" but called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians to rebuild their country.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Syria in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday following a crisis meeting to discuss the sudden overthrow by Islamist-led rebels of President Bashar al-Assad.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Syria in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday following a crisis meeting to discuss the sudden overthrow by Islamist-led rebels of President Bashar al-Assad.  © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

In the first full US reaction to Assad's overthrow by an Islamist-led coalition of rebel factions, Biden expressed measured optimism.

However, he also warned that Washington would "remain vigilant" against the emergence of terrorist groups.

"The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice," Biden said, speaking from the White House.

Barron Trump's NYU classmates dish on his life on campus – and video game habit
Donald Trump Barron Trump's NYU classmates dish on his life on campus – and video game habit

"It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria."

Asked by reporters what should happen to the deposed president, who reportedly has fled to Moscow, Biden said that "Assad should be held accountable."

Biden, who is set to step down in January and make way for Republican Donald Trump's return to power, said Washington will assist Syrians in rebuilding.

"We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations, to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign" Syria "with a new constitution," he said.

Biden warns that Washington is "clear-eyed" that ISIS "will try to take advantage of any vacuum"

A man looks inside as a fire burns in a room of the Tishrin residential palace of Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad in Damascus' al-Muhajirin area on Sunday after Islamist-led rebels took the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive that ended five decades of Baath rule in Syria.
A man looks inside as a fire burns in a room of the Tishrin residential palace of Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad in Damascus' al-Muhajirin area on Sunday after Islamist-led rebels took the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive that ended five decades of Baath rule in Syria.  © OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Biden cautioned that hardline Islamist groups within the victorious rebel alliance will be under scrutiny, however.

"Some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human right abuses," Biden said.

The US had "taken note" of recent statements by rebels suggesting they had since moderated, he said, but cautioned, "We will assess not just their words, but their actions."

Melania Trump reveals what she thinks about her husband's viral fist-pumping dance
Melania Trump Melania Trump reveals what she thinks about her husband's viral fist-pumping dance

Biden said Washington is "clear-eyed" that the Islamic State extremist group, often known as ISIS, "will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish" itself in Syria.

"We will not let that happen," he said, adding that on Sunday alone, US forces had conducted "a dozen" strikes against ISIS inside Syria.

Earlier, Biden met with his national security team at the White House to discuss the situation.

Where is deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad?

A handout file picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad waving at supporters after addressing parliament in Damascus on March 30, 2011.
A handout file picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad waving at supporters after addressing parliament in Damascus on March 30, 2011.  © SANA / AFP

Assad's reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group challenged more than five decades of Assad family rule with a lightning rebel offensive that broke long-frozen frontlines in the country's civil war.

They announced Sunday they had taken Damascus and that Assad had fled, prompting celebrations around the country and a ransacking of Assad's luxurious home.

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies that the deposed leader was now in Moscow along with his family.

The US military has around 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of the international coalition that was established in 2014 to help combat the Islamic State jihadist group.

It has regularly struck targets in the country including those linked to Iranian-backed militias. Tehran was a major backer of Assad's government.

Biden also confirmed that US authorities believe the American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012, still lives.

"We believe he's alive," Biden said, but the US has yet "to identify where he is."

Cover photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

More on Joe Biden: