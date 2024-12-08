Biden calls for deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to be "held accountable"

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden on Sunday said deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad should be "held accountable" but called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians to rebuild their country.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Syria in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday following a crisis meeting to discuss the sudden overthrow by Islamist-led rebels of President Bashar al-Assad. © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

In the first full US reaction to Assad's overthrow by an Islamist-led coalition of rebel factions, Biden expressed measured optimism.

However, he also warned that Washington would "remain vigilant" against the emergence of terrorist groups.

"The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice," Biden said, speaking from the White House.

"It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria."

Asked by reporters what should happen to the deposed president, who reportedly has fled to Moscow, Biden said that "Assad should be held accountable."

Biden, who is set to step down in January and make way for Republican Donald Trump's return to power, said Washington will assist Syrians in rebuilding.

"We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations, to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign" Syria "with a new constitution," he said.