Trump's election conspiracy case returns to court with lawyers set to enter plea

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's case on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election returns to a courtroom on Thursday, but a trial of the former president appears remote.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to plead not guilty to 2020 election interference charges. © REUTERS

District Judge Tanya Chutkan is to preside over a status conference in a downtown Washington courthouse between prosecutors and Trump's lawyers to lay out a schedule for pretrial proceedings in the historic case.



The Republican presidential candidate, who waived his right to be present, will also be formally arraigned at the hearing and has instructed his attorneys to enter a not guilty plea.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment of the 78-year-old Trump last week on charges that he tried to subvert the results of the presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The superseding indictment retains the same four charges against Trump as in an earlier version, but takes into account the recent Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

It retains the same core, stating that Trump lost in 2020 but "was determined to remain in power" and attempted to subvert the results.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office, but can be pursued for unofficial acts.

Trump was originally scheduled to go on trial on March 4, but that was put on hold while his lawyers pushed his immunity claim up to the Supreme Court.

Thursday's status conference will feature the first courtroom appearance by Smith and Trump's attorneys since Chutkan regained control of the case a month ago.