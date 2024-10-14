Harris and Trump target crucial Pennsylvania voters with contrasting efforts

Washington DC - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both campaigning in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Monday as the clock ticks on the presidential election, with the Democrat also targeting male Black voters who are drifting to the Republican.

Kamala Harris is targeting male Black voters as she ramps up her campaigning in Pennsylvania. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just over three weeks before voting day on November 5, Vice President Harris and former President Trump remain neck-and-neck in the polls, with both candidates increasingly believing the election will be won or lost in blue-collar Pennsylvania.

Harris will be holding a rally in Erie, the northernmost county in the state and a bellwether in presidential elections since 2008, while Trump holds a town hall in Oaks on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

It marks the start of a week-long blitz of the three so-called Blue Wall battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin this week by Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

In a rare move, Harris will also sit down for an interview with conservative Fox News on Wednesday – seeking to counter Republican claims that she is avoiding tough media questioning.

Harris on Monday also launched a new economic plan for Black men as polls show she is losing ground among a key demographic that helped Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020.

On Tuesday, Harris will appear at a town hall in Detroit with Charlamagne Tha God, a comedian and radio host whose show is popular with young, Black male voters.



Trump will meanwhile be attacking Harris over her previous comments saying she would ban fracking, a controversial method of unlocking underground gas and oil deposits that has brought economic benefits to Pennsylvania.

Harris has since disavowed her earlier comments and says she would not ban fracking as president.

The Harris campaign's moves this week reflect fraying Democratic nerves over polls that have been stubbornly stuck for weeks following an initial burst after she replaced Biden as candidate in July.

