Tulsi Gabbard catches Trump by "surprise" with MAGA bombshell at campaign rally
Greensboro, North Carolina - Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard dropped some big news during Donald Trump's recent rally, which caught the former president by "surprise."
On Tuesday, Gabbard joined Trump on stage during his rally at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, where she revealed that after 20 years of identifying as a Democrat, she is now officially switching teams.
"I'm proud to stand with you here today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," she said in a clip of her speech.
Trump was seen standing nearby – his jaw dropping at the big reveal – as he repeatedly said, "That's great."
Gabbard said the Democratic Party today is "completely unrecognizable" and claimed Trump's rival Kamala Harris is "anti-freedom, pro-censorship, pro-open borders, and pro-war."
She argued that Democrats have "weaponized" the justice system to go after Trump because he has the courage to "take them on and root out the deep rot of corruption in the swamp in Washington."
When Trump took over to speak, he called Gabbard's reveal an "honor" and "a surprise" as she has "been independent for a long time."
Tulsi Gabbard's Republican evolution only took two years
Gabbard served in Congress as a Representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021. In 2020, she ran for president, facing off with Harris and a number of others in the Democratic primaries.
After failing to get very far in the race, she dropped out, and by October 2022, she announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent.
During her two-year stint as an Independent, she began making frequent appearances on Fox News and other right-wing media, espousing views and rhetoric that clearly aligned well with conservative audiences.
Gabbard cemented her support for Trump in August with an endorsement, and the former president even tapped her to assist with preparation for his debate with Harris.
Gabbard and Trump's union comes as Harris has been joined on the campaign trail by Republican Liz Cheney, who endorsed the Democrat as she believes Trump is a danger to Democracy.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS