Tulsi Gabbard catches Trump by "surprise" with MAGA bombshell at campaign rally

Greensboro, North Carolina - Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard dropped some big news during Donald Trump 's recent rally, which caught the former president by "surprise."

On Tuesday, Gabbard joined Trump on stage during his rally at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, where she revealed that after 20 years of identifying as a Democrat, she is now officially switching teams.

"I'm proud to stand with you here today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," she said in a clip of her speech.

Trump was seen standing nearby – his jaw dropping at the big reveal – as he repeatedly said, "That's great."

Gabbard said the Democratic Party today is "completely unrecognizable" and claimed Trump's rival Kamala Harris is "anti-freedom, pro-censorship, pro-open borders, and pro-war."

She argued that Democrats have "weaponized" the justice system to go after Trump because he has the courage to "take them on and root out the deep rot of corruption in the swamp in Washington."

When Trump took over to speak, he called Gabbard's reveal an "honor" and "a surprise" as she has "been independent for a long time."