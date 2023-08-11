Donald Trump could face damaging trial date as Jack Smith's files request

Washington DC - Prosecutors recommended Thursday that Donald Trump go on trial in January for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, threatening the former president with a high-profile court case days before the Republican primary contest begins.

Ex-President Donald Trump could face a trial in the 2020 election interference case brought by the Justice Department as early as January 2024. © Collage: REUTERS

The Justice Department has accused the 77-year-old of plotting with aides to illegally pressure local and national government officials, as well as have party activists fraudulently certify bogus Trump victories in several states won by Joe Biden.



"The government's proposed trial date represents an appropriate balance of the defendant's right to prepare a defense and the public's strong interest in a speedy trial in the case," lead prosecutor Jack Smith said in a court filing asking for a January 2 start.

Trump, who is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct before, during and after his presidency, quickly responded to the request with a furious post claiming "Election Interference."

"These Fake Indictments against me didn't come down from heaven, they came from the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, Crooked Joe Biden, in order to Rig & Steal another Election," he said.

Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, charged Trump last week with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct, and actual obstruction of, an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right to vote.