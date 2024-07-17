Trump former rivals bend the knee at RNC as Haley and DeSantis pay tribute in gushing speeches

Donald Trump returned to the RNC Tuesday as his defeated rivals for the nomination lined up to heap praise on the GOP's official presidential candidate.

Donald Trump received the full-throated endorsement of former presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the RNC Tuesday. © Collage: REUTERS Three of his former foes took the stage separately during prime time to publicly throw their support behind the former president, including one-time UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who told delegates that "a unified Republican Party is essential for saving" the nation.

Trump, again wearing a white bandage on his ear that was injured in Saturday's assassination attempt, waved, shook hands and said "thank you very much" as delegates burst into an ovation. While he made no formal remarks, the 78-year-old backslapped and chatted with his new running mate J.D. Vance and others, pumping his fist and looking more relaxed than during his emotional entrance the previous night. Melania Trump Melania Trump accused of using AI to write statement on assassination attempt The Republican leader has been widely feted at the four-day convention, where on Thursday he is set to formally accept his party's nomination as challenger to Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Haley makes suprise appearance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was another former Trump rival who appeared at the RNC to give his full backing to the Republican presidential nominee. © REUTERS Tuesday was an exercise in presenting a unified front, but the smattering of boos that echoed with cheers across the convention floor when Haley took the stage – with Trump looking on – suggested the party had work to do to gather the base's four corners for the final four months of a bruising presidential campaign. Haley had antagonized Trump during the primary battle, but on Tuesday she was clear: "Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period." Her fellow former Trump challengers – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy – also kissed the ring, with the billionaire telling the 2,400 Republican delegates: "Donald Trump is the president who will actually unite this country, not through empty words, but through action."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene pours gasoline on fire with violent rhetoric and wild Trump conspiracy theory Haley, who this year said the US can't "go through four more years of chaos" under Trump and had refused to endorse him, had not been expected to appear. But Saturday's shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally reshuffled the deck, and Haley joined the speaking schedule along with Ramaswamy and DeSantis. "Take it from me: I haven't always agreed with president Trump," Haley said, "but we agree more often than we disagree."