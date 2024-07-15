Biden gives rare Oval Office address after Trump assassination attempt: "Cool it down"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden sought to project calm Sunday after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, saying in a rare Oval Office address that it was time to lower the temperature of politics in the US.

President Joe Biden stressed the need to "cool" the temperature in US politics in an Oval Office address in response to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. © REUTERS

"It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that," Biden said in a televised address following the attack, in which Trump was injured in the ear and a bystander was killed by gunfire.



As the country reeled from images of a bloodied Trump waving his fist after the gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Biden added that US politics "must never be a literal battlefield, God forbid a killing field."

The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents amid scenes of chaos. Authorities say his motive remains unclear.

The FBI said it was investigating the attack as a potential act of domestic terrorism and studying Crooks's phone to discover any "ideologies" he may have had.

Biden, giving just the third Oval Office address of his presidency, also mentioned the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by pro-Trump supporters as proof that the situation is getting out of hand.

"We can't allow this violence to be normalized," the 81-year-old said, adding that the November 5 election would be a "time of testing" for the US.